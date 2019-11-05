Quantcast
By: Sharon Fisher November 5, 2019 0

Sage Growth Capital, an Idaho-based investment fund specializing in companies that do not fit traditional models, has made its first investment: $200,000 in Killer Creamery. Killer Creamery, based in Boise and headed by Louis Armstrong, makes 12 flavors of keto ice cream using medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil from coconut and sweeteners such as stevia instead of ...

