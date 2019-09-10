Quantcast
New type of capital investment fund comes to Idaho

By: Sharon Fisher September 10, 2019 0

Three Idaho investors are creating a fund to invest in regional companies, particularly ones in Idaho led by women or people of color. “We are looking for companies that do not fit the traditional bank lending or venture capital (VC) models,” said Denise Dunlap, managing partner for Sage Growth Capital in Boise. “There’s a lot of ...

