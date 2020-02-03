Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / $50 million apartment project coming to downtown Boise (access required)

$50 million apartment project coming to downtown Boise (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 3, 2020 0

A $50 million apartment project is coming to 323 W. Broad St. in downtown Boise – with some twists to its financing. Roundhouse, the developer, broke ground on the 161-unit Cartee building even before the loan was secured, according to Jonathon Lee of George Smith Partners. "They did this in order to lock in their construction costs with the building trades," Lee ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo