Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Moyle prepared to launch Prop 13 ‘nuclear option’ (access required)

Moyle prepared to launch Prop 13 ‘nuclear option’ (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 4, 2020 0

A member of Idaho legislative leadership says he has written a California Proposition 13-style citizen initiative to use as a “nuclear option” should the Legislature not pass a reduction in property taxes. “It needs to be avoided,” said Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, majority leader. “But if we can’t, I’m all in. Let’s do Prop 13 and ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo