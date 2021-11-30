Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New developments: Ribbon cut for $10M ISDA diagnostic laboratory

By: IBR Staff November 30, 2021 0

Ribbon cut for $10M ISDA diagnostic laboratory  A new $10 million, 18,500-square-foot diagnostic laboratory is expected to help the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) in its preservation of health through its testing services for livestock producers, farmers, veterinarians and others. The ISDA Diagnostic Laboratory is credited with serving a vital role in monitoring public, animal and plant health through voluntary and regulatory testing, which helps ensure safety in the ...

