Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / New Meta data center coming to Kuna (access required)

New Meta data center coming to Kuna (access required)

By: Alx Stevens February 16, 2022 0

What was once deemed to be a bedroom community of Treasure Valley is about to be the site for a data center of one of the biggest company names in the world.  Meta (formerly Facebook) has announced plans to invest $800 million into the city of Kuna, from its 960,000-square-foot facility to sewer and water infrastructure ...

About Alx Stevens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo