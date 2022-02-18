Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Power List Residential Real Estate / Thomas Coleman – Residential Real Estate – Power List (access required)

Thomas Coleman – Residential Real Estate – Power List (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 18, 2022 0

Recently entering the Idaho homebuilding market is KB Home — a company that has built over 655,000 homes across the nation in the span of more than 65 years and currently operates in 47 markets. The team in the Boise market has already secured more than 1,100 lots over three planned communities and is actively ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo