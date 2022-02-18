Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Power List Residential Real Estate / Gary Clay – Residential Real Estate – Power List (access required)

Gary Clay – Residential Real Estate – Power List (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 18, 2022 0

Gary Clay started in the finance industry soon after graduating from Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance in 1997. The experience gained led him into the mortgage industry, and today, Clay is vice president and a loan officer for Citizens Community Bank, where he’s been for nearly 20 years. He said ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo