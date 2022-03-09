Biz ‘Bite:’ House of Design Robotics expands into former Nampa Macy’s

House of Design Robotics (HoD) has announced it is beginning improvements in the former Macy’s store immediately following conditional use permit approval by Nampa City Council.



The building, according to a recent announcement, will serve as HoD’s headquarters and technology center. There will be 73,000 square feet of assembly space allotted to research and development of automation products. The project will also include creating office and meeting and training space for 150-200 full-time employees.



“This facility is long overdue and will be necessary for our rapidly-growing business,” Dan Wright, HoD’s head of corporate development, said in a statement. “House of Design started in the James E. Hogge Nampa Business Accelerator. We remain committed to increasing technology jobs and providing innovation opportunities here in the Treasure Valley.”

House of Design is targeting occupancy for mid-July and stated it hopes to have a public open house in September.

The company plans to maintain their current lease and operations at the 20th Street location for at least another year. In that time, HoD plans to break ground on a new, 120,000-square-foot manufacturing center near McDonagh Park (off of E. Karcher Road) with intended occupancy of spring, 2023. The manufacturing center will primarily provide assembly space for HoD’s automated truss and panel lines.