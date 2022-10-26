Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Eaton joins Idaho Potato Commission (access required)

Eaton joins Idaho Potato Commission (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 26, 2022 0

The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) recently announced the addition of Sam Eaton as the new vice president of legal and government affairs. The former director of policy and counsel for Gov. Brad Little will primarily manage the IPC’s government affairs at the federal, state and local levels, direct the organization’s trademark licensing and provide legal ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo