Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Easter eggs will be costly this year (access required)

Easter eggs will be costly this year (access required)

By: Chloe Baul April 6, 2023 0

With the arrival of spring, families are gearing up for their annual Easter traditions. But this year, they may have to shell out a few extra bucks for one integral part of the holiday: eggs. Avian flu, also known as bird flu, has caused widespread destruction of commercial poultry flocks in Idaho and across the nation. ...

Tagged with:

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo