Educators to gather at Boise STEM conference

BOISE — Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) educators will have the opportunity to make their voices heard at the 2023 Annual STEM Conference this August. The conference will take place on August 3-4 at Borah High School in Boise.

The first 200 educators to sign up to present or attend will receive free conference materials and resources from the State Department of Education. Presenters will also receive free registration to the conference. The deadline to apply to be a presenter is June 1, and all applicants will be notified by June 15 if the proposal is accepted. Presenters may make their presentations alone or with a co-presenter.

“Letting our educators lead the conversation on what is working for their students in STEM puts our region’s true experts front and center,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “I encourage any instructor who feels they have made a difference for their students in STEM to join us and share your experience at this year’s event.”

The conference is sponsored by the Idaho Council of Teachers of Mathematics, the Idaho Science Teaching Association and the Idaho Environmental Education Association, with support from the State Department of Education, and the Idaho STEM Action Center. Local presenters will be joined by this year’s conference keynote speakers Steve Spangler and Dr. Peter Liljedahl.

Spangler is a bestselling author, STEM educator and business leader. He has worked with educators at all levels to make STEM learning more connected and engaging in the 21st century classroom. Spangler’s in-person and virtual professional development workshops focus on inquiry-based learning that highlights best practices for classroom teachers with research-guided strategies for engagement.

Liljedahl is a Professor of Mathematics Education at Simon Fraser University in Canada. He is a member of the executive of the British Columbia Mathematics Teacher Association and current president of the International Group for the Psychology of Mathematics Education. Liljedahl consults regularly with teachers, schools and school districts in both the United States and Canada on issues of teaching and learning, thinking classrooms, assessment and numeracy.

Those interested in registering as an attendee can secure their place at the conference now by visiting https://www.idahoscienceteacherswix.org/conference.