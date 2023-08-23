COMPASS adds to staff

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announce that Ashley Cannon has joined COMPASS as the agency’s accountant.

Prior to joining COMPASS, Cannon was employed at the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and also previously worked for the Idaho Division of Veterans Services. She received her bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Boise State University.

COMPASS is the forum for regional collaboration in southwest Idaho that helps maintain a healthy and economically vibrant region, offering people choices in how and where they live, work, play, and travel. Among other programs, COMPASS conducts regional transportation planning and budgets federal transportation funding for Ada and Canyon counties.