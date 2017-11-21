Matthew Bell is the new Idaho regional director at PacificSource Health Plans

Matthew Bell has joined PacificSource Health Plans as the insurer’s new vice president and Idaho regional director. In his role, Bell will serve as a member of the organization’s executive management group with responsibilities for all health plan activities in the state of Idaho, as well as executive leader for issues related to media, legislative, regulatory, business, key provider interactions, and community activities. Bell formally begins his duties with the organization in late December.

Bell most recently served as regional account executive focused on outreach and network development for University of Utah Health Care. Prior to that, he was a senior partner with White Cloud Analytics in Boise. He also has 12 years of experience with St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, serving in progressively responsible roles that culminated in system vice president for strategic planning.

Bell holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Utah.