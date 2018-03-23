Mike Chidester joins the Bristol Company as vice president of development

Mike Chidester has joined the Bristol Company as vice president of development. Chidester will oversee all aspects of the Bristol Company’s real estate development process, including site selection, entitlements, financing, and construction management.

Chidester previously served as director of real estate for the Saint Alphonsus Health System, overseeing all aspects of the health system’s real estate development and management, and as a development project manager for The Boyer Company in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Chidester holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Utah. He is a board member of Boise Elevated, a non-profit community advancement organization.