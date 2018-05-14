Quantcast
Boise developer finds a strong apartment market in Twin Falls (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 14, 2018 0

Boise apartment developer Dave Scaggs expects to finish his first Twin Falls project by early July and he already has two more Twin Falls projects in mind. The 80-unit Canyon Falls Townhomes, comprised of 20 four-plexes, sits in the Canyon Crest area, behind the Hilton Garden Inn and near the touted Elevation 486 restaurant that overlooks ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

