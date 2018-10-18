Jeff Crouch named executive director of Mountain Health CO-OP

Jeff Crouch has joined Mountain Health CO-OP as executive director, overseeing the company’s Idaho operations from its Eagle office. Crouch will serve as a vice president for the growing nonprofit health insurance provider. He has 30 years of industry experience, most recently as regional director for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Prior to that, he spent 14 years at another Idaho insurance provider.

Crouch holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of California, Los Angeles.