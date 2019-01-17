Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Idaho to update IT procurement processes (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 17, 2019 0

In response to issues with computer services contracts, Gov. Brad Little is working with Jeff Weak, administrator of information technology services, and the purchasing department to improve procurement. As part of this, Little named Bryan Mooney — formerly vice president of operations for MWI Animal Health, a Boise-based supplier of animal health products for veterinarians — to head ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

