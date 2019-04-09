Zions Bank donates to The Pacific Companies and Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund

Zions Bank presented The Pacific Companies with a revenue share check for more than $232,000 earned through use of its Zions Bank Commercial Card. The Pacific Company, a privately-held group of firms focused on affordable housing throughout the West, will donate the funds to support its reward program for residents.

Zions Bank also made a $1,000 donation to the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund to help provide emergency financial assistance for Idaho service members. Since 2004, the fund has helped families of service members pay for vital needs such as rent, food and transportation.