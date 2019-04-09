Quantcast
Zions Bank donates to The Pacific Companies and Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund

By: IBR Staff April 9, 2019 0

Ebenezer Makinde (center), Zions Bank business payments and technologies senior relationship manager, presents a check to The Pacific Companies. Photo courtesy of Zions Bank.

Zions Bank presented The Pacific Companies with a revenue share check for more than $232,000 earned through use of its Zions Bank Commercial Card. The Pacific Company, a privately-held group of firms focused on affordable housing throughout the West, will donate the funds to support its reward program for residents.

(l-r) Wes Jost, director of Idaho real estate banking group; Toni Nielsen, western Idaho region president; Michael Garshak, adjutant general; Stuart Williams, executive banking regional manager. Photo courtesy of Zions Bank.

Zions Bank also made a $1,000 donation to the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund to help provide emergency financial assistance for Idaho service members. Since 2004, the fund has helped families of service members pay for vital needs such as rent, food and transportation.

