Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Education / Keybank, Trailhead partner to encourage rural student entrepreneurs (access required)

Keybank, Trailhead partner to encourage rural student entrepreneurs (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher April 18, 2019 0

Trailhead and KeyBank are partnering on a program to help support student entrepreneurs in rural parts of Idaho. The KeyBank foundation is donating $70,000 toward You Lead Idaho!, which Trailhead, a coworking space in downtown Boise, is managing. The four-month, curriculum-based program is intended to provide mentorship, entrepreneurial thinking, real-world technology application and scholarships. The goal ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo