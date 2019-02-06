Quantcast
Gov. Little planning broadband task force (access required)

Gov. Little planning broadband task force (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 6, 2019

Gov. Brad Little is forming a task force to improve broadband internet access in Idaho, a goal he set out in the State of the State speech. “The new administration is beginning work on this important issue,” said Marissa Morrison, press secretary. “The first step will be to develop a task force or working group to best determine ...

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

