Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho entrepreneurial community looks to leverage national attention for 2020 (access required)

Idaho entrepreneurial community looks to leverage national attention for 2020 (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 2, 2020 0

Idaho is no stranger to national "best-of" lists, but in 2019 it hit a new threshold with a pair of articles in Inc. magazine, according to leaders in the state’s entrepreneurial community. Now, it's a matter of leveraging that attention to go further in 2020. “The Inc. articles are different. These articles didn't lazily focus on our short ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo