Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Legislation written to fix Idaho drone laws (access required)

Legislation written to fix Idaho drone laws (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 22, 2020 0

IDAHO FALLS – A public safety advocacy organization is putting forth a bill for this legislative session that would make it easier for public safety groups – and, potentially, businesses – to use drones and other unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in Idaho. The organization is the Idaho Public Safety UAS Council and is based here. Attendees of the Idaho ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo