ICOM holds first health fair (access required)

ICOM holds first health fair (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 18, 2020 0

The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, Idaho's only medical school, held its first-ever community health fair on Feb. 8. at its campus in Meridian. Nearly 120 first-year and second-year students at ICOM were involved in the fair. Attendees received complimentary health screenings, osteopathic manipulative treatment, health education classes and a variety of other resources. In addition to the services offered ...

