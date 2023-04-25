fbpx

ROUNDUP: Real Estate Transactions, April 25, 2023 

jdowd//April 25, 2023

Management One, Inc. extended a lease on 375 sq. ft. of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Dr. Ste. 122 in Boise. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. 

An individual leased 154 sq. ft. of industrial space at 484 Eastland Dr. S. Ste. 106 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. 

Family Health Services Corporation leased 11,000 sq. ft. of industrial space at 2647 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. 

Tami Farai dba LC Valley Cheer subleased 7,224 sq. ft. of retail space at 1904 19th Ave. in Lewiston. Mallisa Jackson, Logan Wheeler and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho and Tami Meyers represented the landlord. 

Emma’s Cafe renewed a lease on 1,750 sq. ft. of retail space at 669 Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. 

Indigo Bird Home Goods, LLC leased 5,000 sq. ft. of retail space at 410 N. Franklin Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Stacie Poletasio of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. 

Randall Collective Inc. leased 2,500 sq. ft. of retail space at 200 12th Ave. S. in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Ryan Brodien represented the landlord. 

Richard Hammond Law renewed 800 square feet of space at The Willows, 2805 Blaine St., Caldwell. NAI Select LLC represented the landlord and the tenant.  
 

