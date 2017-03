Amber Salcedo has been promoted from refrigeration intern to refrigeration engineer-in-training at CTA Architects Engineers in Boise.

Salcedo is a graduate of Boise State University with a BS in mechanical engineering. As an active member in the Boise community, she participates in Boise Young Professionals and was recently appointed to the Public Works Commission for the City of Boise.

