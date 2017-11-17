Richard Bonney selected as CEO of Meridian Chamber

Richard Bonney has been chosen as the new CEO of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.

Bonney was most recently east Idaho director of the Idaho Associated General Contractors. He was previously membership and communications director for the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, where he was responsible for advertising and marketing, social media, and the website. He was also responsible for member recruitment and retention and worked with the Idaho Falls Convention and Visitor Bureau.

He has a BS in communications with a minor in business from Utah Valley University.