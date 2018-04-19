Quantcast
Boise’s Prefab Logic assists in modular construction projects (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 19, 2018 0

Architects, general contractors and developers still steeped in traditional methods turn to Boise’s Prefab Logic for guidance in building multi-story modular structures such as hotels, apartments and offices. Prefab Logic is one of only about a half dozen companies in the country that help the construction sector get modular projects off the ground. Prefab, founded in ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

