Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Legislature urges U.S. to approve Itafos Mine extension (access required)

Legislature urges U.S. to approve Itafos Mine extension (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 25, 2020 0

Idaho's Legislature is sending the federal government a strong message not to drag its feet in approving the expansion of the Itafos Conda project northeast of Soda Springs. The Itafos phosphate fertilizer company, a major employer in southeast Idaho, wants to expand its current mining operation to two new mines – Husky 1 and North Dry ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo