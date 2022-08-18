Power List – Idaho Commercial Real Estate – Brad Smith

Commercial architecture is something that is in Brad Smith’s blood. A graduate of the University of Idaho with a master’s degree in architecture, he accepted the first role of his career as an architect-in-training (AIT) with CSHQA. In 2012, he joined Babcock Design Group, where he worked for six years. In 2018, he moved to Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA) as an in-house architect, a position that he still holds today.

Smith is passionate about the communities in Idaho and has had the honor of working on a variety of notable projects around the Boise area. Some of his biggest accomplishments include working on the renovation of the Idaho State Capitol Building, the 8th and Main Building and City Center Plaza. While he was pursuing those achievements, he was still able to put his creativity and ingenuity to work on hundreds of other structures of all sizes around the United States. Together, those construction projects total about a billion dollars. One thing is certain: his interest in and excitement for building and creating a thriving Treasure Valley is evident.

While his talents in architecture are clear to those he works alongside, Smith is known also for his humility and kindness, as well as his incredible work ethic. When he’s not putting his mind to work on a client project and fulfilling his role as a dedicated husband and father, he can be found outside enjoying the beautiful scenery of Idaho.