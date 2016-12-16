Quantcast
New One Stone space opens for innovation and learning

New One Stone space opens for innovation and learning

By: IBR Staff December 16, 2016 0

Photo courtesy of One Stone

One Stone, a student-led leadership organization,   celebrated its new headquarters in the River Myrtle – Old Boise urban renewal district on Nov. 17 with student-led tours, a ribbon-cutting and an open house.

One Stone team members used design thinking, a human-centered innovation and problem solving method developed at Stanford University’s d.school, to create the new headquarters.

Launched in 2008 with 20 teens in the home of One Stone founders Joel and Teresa Poppen, the new space brings all the organization’s programs together under one roof, and in space that accommodates its 230+ members.

