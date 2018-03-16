Jake Reynolds promoted at Idaho Department of Commerce

Jake Reynolds has been promoted to the position of business development and operations administrator at the Idaho Department of Commerce. Reynolds joined Idaho Commerce in 2013 as an international trade specialist and was promoted to business retention and expansion manager.

Reynolds will oversee department efforts in international trade, business attraction, community development, and business retention and expansion. He will also oversee the execution of grant programs such as the Idaho State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), Community Development and Rural Community Development Block Grants, the Idaho Gem Grant, and the Rural Economic Development Professionals Program as well as incentive programs such as the Idaho Tax Reimbursement Incentive.

Prior to joining at Idaho Commerce, Mr. Reynolds served as the sales manager for In the Ditch in Mountain Home, and also served as an agricultural manager of his family’s farm, Carl F. Reynolds and Sons. Reynolds holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Idaho.