George Lynch joins Idaho Commerce as senior economic development advisor

George Lynch has joined Idaho Commerce as senior economic development advisor. In this new position, Lynch will work with Idaho partners advising the director on policy initiatives for issues such as broadband access, affordable housing, and other key economic development challenges.

Lynch previously worked at Bloomberg Law as a senior legal editor, where he specialized in state and local tax law and regulations as well as international and U.S. privacy and data protection laws. Prior to joining Bloomberg, Lynch worked for the U.S. Commerce Department where he was involved in enforcing fair trade laws on behalf of U.S. companies.

Lynch holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Irvine and a law degree from American University Washington College of Law.